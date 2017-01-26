Allman Brothers Band Legend Butch Trucks Dead At 69

"The Trucks and Allman Brothers Band families request all of Butch's friends and fans to please respect our privacy at this time of sadness for our loss," announced the group. "Butch will play on in our hearts forever." Donations and remembrances in Butch's name may be made to The Big House Museum in Macon, GA.

"I'm heartbroken," says Gregg Allman. "I've lost another brother and it hurts beyond words. Butch and I knew each other since we were teenagers and we were bandmates for over 45 years. He was a great man and a great drummer and I'm going to miss him forever. Rest In Peace Brother Butch." Read more here.