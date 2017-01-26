Brad Paisley Featured On Next Episode Of Landmarks Live in Concert

City Drive produced Brad Paisley ? Landmarks Live in Concert at West Virginia University as part of the series on September 9, 2016. The episode will air January 27 on PBS as a special presentation of "Great Performances." Daniel E Catullo III, CEO of City Drive Films, is creator, director and executive producer.

"Working on Landmarks with Dan and the City Drive team to create a new series which focuses on the stories, not just the performances, is something that I'm truly excited about," says Chad Smith. "'Landmarks' is a real collaboration between a unique creative team and artists which will certainly change how music shows are approached."

The final roster of artists to appear on Landmarks Live In Concert Season One will be announced shortly.