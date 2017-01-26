Cheap Trick's Front And Center TV Special Goes Online

The Rockford, IL outfit were recorded in concert at the Melrose Ballroom in New York on April 10, 2016 - just days after being inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.



The band's full show was edited for the hour-long episode, which features a mix of classics and tracks from their first new album in five years, 2016's "Bang Zoom Crazy…Hello."

Airing on PBS and other media outlets, season 7 of Front And Center also delivers performances by Rob Thomas, Steve Vai, Southside Johnny, Dawes and others.

"It feels incredible to bring Front and Center back for a seventh season," says Executive Producer Don Maggi. "We had the privilege of working with a dynamic group of artists to give fans new insight on the creative process of some of their favorite musicians." Watch the episode here.