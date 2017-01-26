Coheed And Cambria Announce Neverender GAIBSIV Tour

The band will be playing their fan favorite epic 72-minute album "Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV: From Fear Through The Eyes of Madness" in its entirety during the trek.

The tour is set to kick off on April 11th in Seattle, WA at The Showbox and they will wrap up the road trip on May 19th in Chicago, IL at the Aragon Ballroom.

In addition to the headline dates, Coheed and Cambria will also be appearing at some of the leading spring music festivals including Welcome to Rockville, Carolina Rebellion and the Rock on the Range Festival.

Neverender GAIBSIV Tour Dates:

04/11 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

04/13 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

04/14 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

04/15 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

04/18 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

04/19 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

04/22 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

04/22 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

04/25 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

04/26 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

04/27 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

04/30 - Saint Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

05/02 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

05/03 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

05/05 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

05/06 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

05/09 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

05/10 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

05/11 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

05/13 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

05/15 - Saint Louis, MO - The Pageant

05/16 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

05/18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE - Indoor

05/19 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

Festival Dates:

04/29 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome to Rockville

05/07 - Concord, NC - Carolina Rebellion

05/20 - Columbus, OH - Rock on the Range Festival