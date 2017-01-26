Duran Duran Add U.S. and Brazil Dates To Spring Tour

The band had previously announced some U.S. dates including a two night stand at Agua Caliente in Palm Springs on March 17th and 18th. They have now added two new dates in Texas, as well as one offs in Hollywood, Fl and Atlanta.

They will head to South America in late March to take part in the Lollapalooza festivals taking place in Brazil, Argentina and Chili. They will also be playing a headline show in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Duran Duran Tour Dates:

03/17 Palm Spring, CA Agua Caliente

03/18 Palm Springs, CA Agua Caliente

03/21 Dallas, TX Music Hall at Fair Park

03/22 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

03/26 Sao Paolo, Brazil Lollapalooza Brazil

03/29 Belo Horizonte, Brazil Belo Horizonte Hall

04/01 Buenos Aires, Argentina Lollapalooza Argentina

04/02 Santiago, Chile Lollapalooza Chile

04/05 Hollywood, FL Seminole Hard Rock Casino

04/08 Atlanta, GA Chastain Park