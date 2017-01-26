Eric Hutchinson's Sold Out Grammy Museum Event Is Tonight

01-26-2017

Eric Hutchinson's sold-out Q&A and intimate performance at the Grammy Museum in Downtown Los Angeles will be taking place tonight, January 26th.



He is holding the event ahead of the released of a new deluxe edition of his 2016 album "Easy Street" which will be released on March 3rd and will include eight bonus mixes.



"I think Easy Street Is my most soulful collection of songs yet, and making the album reminded me in a lot of ways of making my debut album Sounds Like This 10 years ago," says Eric. "I made both albums independently, funded both albums myself, and made both records in a time of great personal change. I put all of my energy and soul into recording these new songs. I'm really proud of them and 'Dear Me' is the closest I've ever come to getting a song exactly how I heard it in my head." Hutchinson is previewing the release with the single "Dear Me". "I started thinking about my younger self and if I had only a few minutes, what would be the most important things I've learned since then to pass along," says ERIC about the song's inspiration. "I took the exercise of writing to my younger self really seriously and was really moved when I saw what thoughts came to the surface--forgiveness, acceptance, determination and hope. It was a healing experience to look back and realize how much I've grown up, and it was humbling to realize that all that advice to my younger self is also advice I'd give myself today."