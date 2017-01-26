Eyehategod's Mike IX Williams Announces 1st Show Since Transplant

The band broke the news on their social media sites on Wednesday with an event poster promoting the band's appearance at the Berserker IV festival in Pontiac, Michigan, which will be taking place on April 14th and 15th.

Williams made the following comments after his recent surgery, "So honestly. I'm procrastinating because I'm waiting to write something introspective and creative blah blah blah, but truth be told and blessed be, I am recovering from massive brutal surgery at a speedy rate and exactly where I want to be! Doctors are happy with my progression.

"Thanks to everyone who's donated and contributed. Please continue to spread the word of these benefits, as there is a long road of medical expenses to be accounted for..."