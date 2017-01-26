Halcyon Way To Begin Recording New Album This Week

This will be the band's first recording with new drummer Aaron Baumoel and they expect to release it this fall. Guitarist Jon Bodan had these comments, "The band is super hyped about our new material. We wrote about 27 songs, somehow pared it down to 17, and we will choose from that group what makes the final cut.

"The new songs are very heavy, very catchy, and very thrashy. We've spent a lot of time on the road over the last few years and we think they're going to go over great not only on the album but live as well. Aaron has been killing it in preproduction and we think the fans are going to love what he brings to the table as a drummer."