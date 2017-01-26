KISS' Paul Stanley Postpones Dates Due To Brain Injury

The singer and guitarist suffered the concussion in a skiing accident on January 15th, he revealed in a tweet that day. He wrote "I went skiing today and got something I never expected…A concussion! OW!!!!! Lucky though…."

On Wednesday he shared the following updates, "MY APOLOGIES. Recovery from concussion will take a bit longer. I am postponing ALL FOUR California Soul Station shows Feb. 1-4. So sorry."

Soul Station is a music collective formed by Stanley to pay tribute to the soul music era that inspired him as he was growing up. He had previously said of the group, "When I was a boy, before I ever saw The Who or Led Zeppelin, I saw Solomon Burke and Otis Redding. I saw the Temptations. It's tragic to think that so many people are missing out on experiencing the power of so many great bands, artists and that incredible music.

"That music is part of the foundation of all the music I've made and Soul Station is my chance to celebrate it for a night that's real and live." He added, "I don't play guitar in the band and we don't do a single KISS song. That's not what this is about. It's magical to hear those songs played right and we're making magic."