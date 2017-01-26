Long-Awaited Janis Joplin Biopic Scrapped

Director Jean-Marc Vallee shared that he was, "working with Amy Adams on the Janis [Joplin] project that we're finally not doing, and she invited me to play in her new sandbox, doing a TV series."

Vallee will be doing an adaptation of Gillian Flynn's Sharp Objects instead. The project had been seven years in the making. During that time it was pegged to various directors, and several actresses were being considered for the role of Joplin, including Renee Zellweger and Reese Witherspoon. Read more here.