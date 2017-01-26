Louis Tomlinson and Steve Aoki's Tonight Show Performance Goes Online

01-26-2017

.

(Radio.com) Former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson and Steve Aoki made the U.S. debut of their song "Just Hold On" on The Tonight Show and video of the performance has gone online. Louis Tomlinson and Steve Aoki brought their EDM-tinged pop track to Jimmy Fallon's late night television program's studio with strobe lights and synthesizers. The appearance marks Tomlinson's return to America as a solo act, following the disbandment of One Direction last year. Watch Tomlinson and Aoki's set here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.