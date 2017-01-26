New Incubus Album Is 'Coming Soon'

It's no secret that Incubus has been in the studio since late last year cooking up new jams, but what the Malibu band wouldn't say is when this new album would see the light of day.

Well, according to Mike Einziger, they're close, very close. The guitarist posted two messages today, both indicating the album release is immanent. ""Are you guys ready!!?!?!????? #newINCUBUSalbum coming soooooooon. Mwah-hah-hah-hah," he posted.

And what's more, he says "This new album is not mellow." Read more here.