Reba McEntire Releases 'Back to God' Video

McEntire worked with director Mason Dixon for the video, and shot much of it in Nashville. The video cuts back and forth between different mourners catching one another's eye at Mount Olivet Cemetery, and McEntire singing her verses while walking the pews at Tulip Street United Methodist Church. No matter the losses the video's characters have experienced, they each turn to God to find strength.

"I've been asked a lot lately about why now was the right time to release this song," McEntire explained in a press release. "I think it is always the right time to give it back to Him because we seem to mess things up on our own. We all need to just love each other more unconditionally, without judgement, because we can't do this on our own." Watch the video here.