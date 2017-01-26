Sam Hunt Announces 2017 Tour Dates

Hunt has created his own space in the country music scene with his fresh version of the talk-singing swag of some of the old country classics. Bringing his R&B flow and vibey production to the radio has opened up a whole new audience of listeners to country music.

Hunt's summer tour opens June 1 in Cleveland, Ohio and runs through July 29 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Nothing is scheduled for August, but Hunt will resume his tour in September with three more dates. The last scheduled show is September 16 in Washington, Virginia. See the confirmed tour dates for Sam Hunt here.