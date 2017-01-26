TV Icon Mary Tyler Moore Dead At 80

Moore was famous for her television roles on The Dick Van Dyke Show and of course The Mary Tyler More Show. She also appeared in many films such as Thoroughly Modern Millie and 1980's Ordinary People, which garnered her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

Artists from across genres took to social media to share their thoughts on her passing. Britney Spears tweeted, "So strong, so courageous and so beautiful. Rest In Peace, Mary Tyler Moore."

Harry Connick Jr wrote, "i never met mary tyler moore, but i loved her from afar - for her talent and, most importantly, for the trails she blazed for women." Read more tributes here.