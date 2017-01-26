Vince Neil Wanted To 'Be Terminated' From Celebrity Apprentice?

After his team lost a challenge, Neil was asked in the board room who he thought should be fired and he responded, "Just looking at the task today, and my performance, it would be me."

He discussed the firing with Las Vegas Review-Journal and revealed, "I think they would have fired Lisa, if I said Lisa should go, and (Schwarzenegger) seemed ready to do that," Neil said. "But I saw an out."

Neil also discussed the minor dust-up he had with 80s popstar Boy George over his drinking a glass of wine while in a studio recording a jingle for a task, which was hyped by the network ahead of the series premiere.

The Culture Club star said in the episode, "I was a little alarmed. I'm a recovering addict. I do not need to be in the room with someone drinking alcohol. It's just not a good look for me. I'm not happy about it at all."

Neil says he was "kind of shocked" to George's reaction. "I had a couple of glasses of wine in the studio. So what? I didn't even know he was sober, he had decided not to tell anybody, and then he had a problem with me. It pissed me off."

The Motley Crue singer was rather low-key during his run on the series and told the paper, "I was being me. I'm not a trained monkey. I'm not the kind of guy who needed a lot of air time, like some others on the show. If I have something to say, I say it. If I don't, I don't."