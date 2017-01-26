Vitja Release No One As Master No One As Slave Video

The new clip follows the release of the song "Scum" from their studio effort, which will be entitled "Digital Love" and is set to be released by Century Media Records/People Like You Records on March 3rd, 2017.

The new visual was produced by Iconographic and the album was recorded over the course of a year at Sureshot Studios by Daniel Keller and Andreas Vieten and mixed/mastered by Aljoscha Sieg at Pitchback Studios. Watch the new video here.