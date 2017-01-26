WVM Song Inspired By 80s Era Bowie, Prince and Peter Gabrial

He had this to say, "Sown' gets a lot of its inspiration from 80s Bowie and Peter Gabriel with a lot of early Prince.... but mostly it's just the music I want to hear, a lot of my heart and soul went into it which is why it really doesn't sound like any other artist other than me."

He elaborated more in a recent interview: "I started writing 'Sown' a year ago or so, I think it was the end of 2015. I was listening to a lot of 80s Prince, Bowie, Phil Collins and Peter Gabriel, and I suppose their inspiration came through.

"It's like Ozzy Osbourne once said in an interview, he said he doesn't listen to Justin Bieber because what goes in his ear comes out of his mouth eventually. This is very true. So yeah I would say those artists were a huge inspiration for a lot of my new songs, but music is such a deeply personal thing for me, whatever I create has to sound like me and no one else because it comes directly from my heart and soul. I poured all of it in these new songs." Check out the song here.