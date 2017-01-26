Youth In Revolt Announce Record Release Mini Tour

The band will be releasing the full length, entitled "The Broken", on February 17th. The next night they will launch the series of shows at The Raven, Worcester, MA.

The trek will include stops in Pittsburgh, Muskegon, Toledo, Chicago, St. Louis, Atlanta and Nashville before wrapping up on March 4th in Newport, KY at Thompson House.

Youth in Revolt Tour Dates:

02/18 - The Raven, Worcester, MA

02/21 - Diesel, Pittsburgh, PA

02/23 - Unruly Brewing, Muskegon, MI

02/24 - Frankie's, Toledo, OH

02/25 - Bada Brew, Chicago, IL

02/26 - Fubar, St Louis, MO

03/01 - The Masquerade, Atlanta, GA

03/03 - Rocketown, Nashville, TN

03/04 - Thompson House, Newport, KY