Adam Ant Guitarist Tom Edwards Dies On Tour

Tom was on tour with the band as part of the North American Kings of the Wild Frontier tour that began two nights ago in Washington DC. He was found unresponsive then rushed to the hospital where he passed away [Jan 25] in the late afternoon. An autopsy is pending. No further details are known at this time.

Tom was an esteemed guitarist throughout his career and had played with Rodney Frame, Fields of the Nephilim, Rebelles, Edwyn Collins, Andrea Corrs, Arno Castens and Spiderbites.



"On behalf of Adam and his band, we thank all of you for your best wishes and support during this most difficult time. Tom shared his musical gifts with the world and his spirit will live on forever."