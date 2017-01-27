Chickenfoot Announce New Release Features First New Music In 5 Years

The new collection is set to be released on March 10th and will include a new track entitled "Divine Termination" along with over 90 minutes of live performances as well as a disc featuring some of the group's "best" songs.

The group features former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar and bassist Michael Anthony, along with Red Hot Chili Peppers Chad Smith and guitarist Joe Satriani.

Hagar had this to say, "Listening to this collection of songs from the 'Foot brings back memories of some of the most fun I've ever had in a band. The chemistry between Chad, Joe, Mike and me is very special. It's almost like visual music -- you can see us having fun when you listen to these songs."

Tracklist

CD1 - BEST OF

01. Divine Termination (Brand New Song)

02. Soap On A Rope

03. Sexy Little Thing

04. Oh Yeah

05. Get It Up

06. Future In The Past

07. Big Foot

08. Different Devil

09. Lighten Up

10. Dubai Blues

11. Something Going Wrong



Bonus Live Tracks:

12. Highway Star

13. Bad Motor Scooter

14. My Generation



CD2 - Live

01. Avenida Revolution

02. Sexy Little Thing

03. Soap On A Rope

04. My Kinda Girl

05. Down The Drain

06. Bitten By The Wolf

07. Oh Yeah

08. Learning To Fall

09. Get It Up

10. Turnin' Left

11. Future In The Past