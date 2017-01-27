Dan + Shay Announce Special Guests For American Tour

The tour is scheduled to get underway on February 9th at Joe's Live in Rosemont, Ill and will run until April 22nd where it will conclude at Maryville University in Chesterfield, Mo.

The first half of the tour (2/9-2/25) will feature special guest Bailey Bryan (GRAMMY's Artist of Tomorrow, Rolling Stone's "Artists You Need to Know" and The Bobby Bones Show's "Class of 2017" artist).

They will be joined for the second half (3/23-4/22) by Jackie Lee (named one of Bobby Bones' "Class of 2017" and a CMT "17 for 2017 Listen Up" artist).



Dan + Shay Obsessed Tour Dates

Feb. 9 - Joe's Live, Rosemont, Ill.

Feb. 10 - Joe's on Weed Street, Chicago, Ill.

Feb. 11 - Boondocks, Springfield, Ill.

Feb. 12 - University of Northern Iowa - Gallagher Bluedorn PAC, Cedar Falls, Iowa

Feb. 17 - The New Daisy Theatre, Memphis, Tenn.

Feb. 18 - Warehouse Live, Houston, Texas

Feb. 19 - AT&T Center - San Antonio Rodeo, San Antonio, Texas

Feb. 21 - Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, Tenn.

Feb. 24 - Tennessee Theatre, Knoxville, Tenn.

Feb. 25 - Buckhead Theatre, Atlanta, Ga.

Mar. 23 - Crystal Ballroom, Portland, Ore.

Mar. 24 - Showbox SoDo, Seattle, Wash.

Mar. 25 - Vogue Theatre, Vancouver, BC

Mar. 26 - Knitting Factory Concert House, Spokane, Wash.

Mar. 28 - Southern Utah University, Cedar City, Utah

Mar. 29 - Livewire, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Apr. 6 - 20 Monroe Live, Grand Rapids, Mich.

Apr. 7 - Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak, Mich.

Apr. 9 - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre, Indianapolis, Ind.

Apr. 13 - The Fillmore Silver Spring, Silver Spring, Md.

Apr. 14 - Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, N.J.

Apr. 15 - Stage AE, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Apr. 20 - Sokol Auditorium, Omaha, Neb.

Apr. 21 - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland, Kansas City, Mo.

Apr. 22 - Maryville University, Chesterfield, Mo.