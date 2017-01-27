District 97 Winter Tour Includes Dates With Pain Of Salvation

The band will kick off their live dates on February 2nd at Reggies Music Joint in Chicago, IL and will take part in this year's Cruise to the Edge which sails from Tampa on February 7th.

Following the cruise they will join Pain Of Salvation on the road beginning on February 12th in Tampa at The Orpheum and wrapping up on February 23rd in Montreal at Le Tulipe.



District 97 Tour Dates:

2/02/2017 Reggies Music Joint - Chicago, IL w/ Cheer-Accident

2/03/2017 Haymarket Whiskey Bar - Louisville, KY w/ Grackle

2/04/2017 Main Street Music - Murfreesboro, TN w/ Evership

2/07-11/2017 Cruise To The Edge 2017 in Tampa, FL-Cozumel, MX

Dates With Pain Of Salvation:

2/12/2017 The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

2/14/2017 The Scout Bar - Houston, TX

2/15/2017 Gas Monkey - Dallas, TX

2/16/2017 The Riot Room - Kansas City, MO

2/18/2017 Reggies - Chicago, IL

2/19/2017 The Token Lounge - Detroit, MI

2/21/2017 Mod Club - Toronto, ON

2/22/2017 Le Cercle - Quebec, QC

2/23/2017 Le Tulipe - Montreal, QC