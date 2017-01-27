Flagship Release Mexican Jackpot Video

The colorful new video was directed by Michael Polish (The Astronaut Farmer, Stay Cool) and singer/guitarist Drake Margolnick had the following to say about the track:

"[Mexican Jackpot] is about two people - the verses are about my imaginary dream girl that I'd like to hang out with, and the chorus is about someone I'm really pissed off at. I like the contrast between the verse and the chorus." Watch the video here.