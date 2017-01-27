Gucci Mane Releases 3 New Tracks

The three new tracks ("Ever," "Wasn't Me," and "Sir Brix A Lot") should tide Gucci fans over between The Return of East Atlanta Santa (which came out December 16) and his next music drop.

Gucci Mane's three new tracks, "Ever," "Wasn't Me," and "Sir Brix A Lot", (which are NSFW due to explicit lyrics can all be streamed online here.