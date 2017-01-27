Lionize Ink Deal For New Studio Album

The band have revealed that they will be recording the effort at The Magpie Cage in Baltimore, MD and The Lions Den in Beltsville, MD which will be mixed and mastered by by J. Robbins, and produced by Lionize, Jean Paul Gaster, and J. Robbins.

The group released the following statement: "Our excitement about this album is hard to compare to our past releases because of the reaction to road-testing the material to a live audience internationally this past December. The shows took us to UK, Europe and ended in our home city of Washington DC.

We played a set of mostly new songs that no fans had heard before - and the reaction was incredible. Instantly the energy and response was at the highest level of enthusiasm the band had ever received.

"The band is looking forward to forging our relationship with The End and bringing this sound to a vast new audience. The band was looking for the right home to settle into and introduce ourselves to the world and we are very happy to do it with The End."