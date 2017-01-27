Ludacris Launches 'Slang N' Friendz' Mobile Game

As part of game play, users create their own slang terms. What could go wrong? "Yo! Welcome to Slang N' Friendz, the fun, free and social cross word game where Ludacris awards you bonus points for playing slang words against the world," says the app's website.

"Engage and learn unique terms from players all over the globe with our user-generated slang definitions!" Luda says the game is answering a higher calling. Read his comments here.