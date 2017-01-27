Mastodon New Album Details and Release Date Leaked?

The digital retailer also leaked the album's tracklisting and cover art. The new information surfaced after the band published a 45-second teaser clip via a 360º video.

The reported tracklisting: "Sultan's Curse", "Show Yourself", "Precious Stones", "Steambreather", "Roots Remain", "Word To The Wise", "Ancient Kingdom", "Clandestiny", "Andromeda", "Scorpion Breath", and "Jaguar God". Check out the teaser video here.