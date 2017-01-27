Nickelback Ink BMG Deal And Plan New Album

Nickelback had this to say: "We are honored to partner with the global BMG team and look forward to releasing new music for our fans. Sharing our vision and passion with such a dedicated team while being surrounded by some of the greatest music artists of all time is very humbling and we couldn't be more excited."

The Grammy-nominated Canadian rock band have released a steady stream of radio hits since formed in 1995 and they have earned a reputation as one of the most commercially viable rock bands in modern times. Read more here.