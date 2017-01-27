Nicki Minaj Teases Next Album Via Major Lazer's New Track

"Most of these dudes is really quite sore/ 45 special, this is my cough/ Bout to drop an album, this is my fourth/ I don't put sugar in my spaghetti sauce," she raps on the track. It's been three years since Minaj last released her third studio album The Pinkprint, but it seems as though 2017 will be a good year for new music.

While announcing her split from ex-boyfriend Meek Mill earlier in January, Minaj also shared that she was hard at work. "Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon," she tweeted. Read more here.