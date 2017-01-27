Queen and Adam Lambert Announce North American Tour

The tour will visit 25 cities and will be launching on June 23rd in Phoenix at the Gila River Arena and will wrap up on August 5th in Houston, TX at the Toyota Center.

The general public tickets will go on sale February 3 at 10AM local time via Live Nation (app and website). Members of both Queen and Lambert's respective fans clubs will get advance access starting on Jan 31st at 10AM and an American express presale will run from Jan 31st at noon until Feb.2 at 10PM.



Queen and Adam Lambert North American Tour Dates:

06/23 - Phoenix, AZ - Gila River Arena

06/24 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

06/26 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

06/29 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

07/1 - Seattle, WA - Key Arena

07/2 - Vancouver, BC - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

07/4 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

07/6 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center Arena

07/8 - Omaha, NE - CenturyLink Center

07/9 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

07/13 - Chicago, IL - United Center

07/14 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

07/17 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

07/18 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

07/20 - Detroit, MI - The Palace of Auburn Hills

07/21 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena

07/23 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Arena

07/25 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

07/26 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

07/28 - New York, NY - Barclays Center

07/30 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

07/31 - Washington D.C. - Verizon Center

08/2 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

08/4 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

08/5 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center