REWIND The 80s Festivals Lineup Announced

REWIND SCOTLAND will return for its seventh year at Scone Palace, Perth on Friday 21st July until Sunday 23rd July with performances from pop pioneers The Human League and the legendary Billy Ocean, alongside debuts from Scotland's Tom Robinson, The Undertones, The Trevor Horn Band, Junior Marvin's Wailers, Musical Youth and Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel. Jaki Graham, Joy Division's Peter Hook, Owen Paul, Sex Pistol Glen Matlock, Claudia Brucken, and Heaven 17's Glenn Gregory, appear with Martin Ware's super-group British Electric Foundation. Performances from Level 42, Belinda Carlisle, Heather Small, Nik Kershaw, Go West, Chesney Hawkes, T'Pau, The Real Thing, Soul II Soul, Kim Wilde, Nick Heyward, Jason Donovan and Dr & The Medics complete the Scottish line-up.

REWIND NORTH for the fourth year, REWIND returns to the North of England at Capesthorne Hall, Cheshire from Friday 4th August until Sunday 6th August promises fantastic performances from New York's Village People & Sister Sledge and rockers Status Quo, whilst there are Rewind North festival debuts for Tom Robinson, Altered Images, The Trevor Horn Band (+Special Guest), The Blockheads, Hugh Cornwell, The Orchestra, Junior Marvin's Wailers, Captain Sensible, Johnny Hates Jazz and appearing with British Electric Foundation, Heaven 17's Glenn Gregory, Sex Pistol Glen Matlock, Jaki Graham, Owen Paul, Claudia Brucken and The Farm's Peter Hooton. Level 42, Kim Wilde, Peter Hook & The Light, Roland Gift, Dr & The Medics, Belinda Carlisle, Toyah, Nick Heyward and T'Pau, complete the Rewind North weekend line-up.

REWIND SOUTH at Temple Island Meadows, Henley-on-Thames returns for its ninth year on Friday 18th August until Sunday 20th August and welcomes Gloria Gaynor with the Village People and Rock Gods Status Quo on the mainstage, along with Rewind South debutants, Big Country, Tom Robinson Sugarhill Gang ft Grandmaster Mele Me & Scorpio's Furious 5, Musical Youth and Junior Marvin's Wailers. Kim Appleby, Sex Pistol Glen Matlock, Jilted John, and Rozalla perform with British Electric Foundation, alongside Heaven 17's Glenn Gregory. There's also a festival first from the amazing West-End show Thriller Live, Level 42, Nik Kershaw, Nick Heyward, Dr & The Medics, Imagination Ft Leee John, Midge Ure, Kim Wilde, Belinda Carlisle, The South, Go West, The Christians, and Ex-Katrina and The Waves complete an amazing weekend of 80's acts. More details here.