The Tossers Announce New Album And Tour

The new album will be entitled "Smash The Windows" and is scheduled to be released on March 3rd. The first song from the effort, "Erin Go Bragh" can be streamed here.

They have revealed the first leg of dates for their U.S. tour, which will be kicking off in Ferndale, MI at The Loving Touch on March 1st and wrapping up with a hometown show on St. Patrick's Day at the Metro in Chicago.

The Tossers U.S. Dates:

03/1 - Ferndale, MI - The Loving Touch

03/2 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Small's Theatre

03/3 - Providence, RI - Firehouse 13

03/4 - Brooklyn, NY - Gold Sounds

03/5 - Stanhope, NJ - Stanhope House

03/6 - Washington DC - Hill Country

03/7 - Columbus, OH - Rumba Café

03/8 - Cincinnati, OH - Northside Yacht

03/9 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland

03/17 - Chicago, IL - Metro

Smash The Windows Tracklisting:

1. Erin Go Bragh

2. Smash The Windows

3. I Will Court Them All

4. Humors Of Chicago

5. Drinking All The Day

6. The Horses

7. Resurrection Mary

8. Danny Boy

9. 1969

10. Whiskey

11. The Town Where I Was Born

12. My Love

13. Mairi's Wedding

14. Lots Of Drops Of Brandy

15. A Ghra Mo Chroi

16. Fare You Well

17. The Foggy Dew