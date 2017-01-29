Asia Release 'Only Time Will Tell' Live Video

The package will released in various formats including a 2CD/DVD set, Blu-Ray, and digitally. It features the band's performance at the Sounds of the Ages Festival at the Second Century Roman Theater in Plovdiv, Bulgaria from September of 2013. Watch the video here.

The concert was originally aired on Bulgarian National TV and featured the line-up including original members John Wetton, Carl Palmer, Geoff Downes along with Sam Coulson on guitar.



Wetton had this to say: "The show in the glorious Roman Theater of Plovdiv, with orchestra, along with the massive Sweden Rock Festival and the shows in the UK and the show European tour thereafter, were the first dates of the new chapter of ASIA-and in my opinion, the band has never sounded better."

Tracklisting:



CD1:

1. Sole Survivor

2. Time Again

3. Face On The Bridge

4. My Own Time

5. Holy War

6. An Extraordinary Life

7. Days Like These

8. Open Your Eyes



CD2:

1. Only Time Will Tell*

2. Don't Cry*

3. Heroine*

4. The Smile Has Left Your Eyes*

5. Wildest Dreams*

6. Heat Of The Moment*



DVD // BLU-RAY:

1. Sole Survivor

2. Time Again

3. Face On The Bridge

4. My Own Time

5. Holy War

6. An Extraordinary Life

7. Days Like These

8. Open Your Eyes

9. Only Time Will Tell*

10. Don't Cry*

11. Heroine*

12. The Smile Has Left Your Eyes*

13. Wildest Dreams*

14. Heat Of The Moment*

15. Interview Segment



*Performed with the Plovdiv Philharmonic Orchestra