Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Bayside Release Music Video For 'Mary'
01-29-2017
.
Bayside

Bayside have released a new music video for their track "Mary" as they prepare to hit the road with Say Anything. The song comes from their recently released album "Vacancy".

The band filmed the music visual in Lubbock, Texas with director Jeremi Mattern (Danger Films). Watch the video here. Bayside recently announced that they are teaming up with Say Anything to launch a coheadlining tour this spring which will feature support from Reggie and the Full Effect (April 17 through May 14) and Hot Rod Circuit (May 16 through May 27).

The U.S. trek will begin on April 17th in Houston, TX at White Oak and will run until May 27th where it is set to conclude in Nashville at the Cannery Ballroom.

Bayside's Anthony Raneri had this to say about the tour, "I've been a big Say Anything fan for a long time. It's always a special treat to be able to watch a great band that I'm genuinely a fan of every night when we're on the road.

"Our goal with touring packages these days is to try and tour with bands that we think our fans either will or already do love. We're always paying attention to what other bands our fans like and what band's shirts we see at the shows. Say Anything is definitely one band that we've known for a long time that our fans would love to see us with"

Bayside and Say Anything tour Dates:

April 17 Houston, TX White Oak
April 18 Dallas, TX Gas Monkey Live!
April 19 Austin, TX Emo's
April 21 Tempe, AZ The Marquee
April 22 San Diego, CA House of Blues
April 23 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory
April 24 Las Vegas, NV Vinyl @ The Hard Rock Hotel
April 25 Los Angeles, CA The Belasco Theater
April 26 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore
April 28 Portland, OR Revolution Hall
April 29 Seattle, WA Showbox
May 1 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex
May 2 Denver, CO Summit Music Hall
May 4 Omaha, NE Slowdown
May 5 Chicago, IL Concord Music Hall
May 6 Cincinnati, OH Bogart's
May 7 Pontiac, MI The Crofoot
May 9 Cleveland, OH House of Blues
May 10 Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom
May 12 Worcester, MA Palladium
May 13 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom
May 14 Philadelphia, PA Electric Factory
May 16 New York, NY Playstation
May 17 Baltimore, MD Soundstage
May 19 Richmond, VA The National
May 20 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle
May 21 Charleston, SC Music Farm
May 23 Jacksonville, FL Mavericks
May 24 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Revolution
May 25 Orlando, FL House of Blues
May 26 Atlanta, GA Masquerade
May 27 Nashville, TN Cannery Ballroom

advertisement

Bayside Music, DVDs, Books and more

Bayside T-shirts and Posters

More Bayside News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Bayside Release Music Video For 'Mary'

Bayside and Say Anything Announce Spring Tour

Bayside Launch Their Own IPA Craft Beer

Bayside Release 'Pretty Vacant' Video


More Stories for Bayside

Bayside Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
David Lee Roth Sued For Alleged Dog Attack- Dio Hologram To Make U.S. Debut This Week- Ozzy Osbourne's New Album 'On Hold'- Rush Stars To Induct Yes Into Rock Hall- more

Queen and Adam Lambert Announce North American Tour- Allman Brothers' Butch Trucks Reportedly Committed Suicide- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Rocks David Bowie Classic- more

Allman Brothers Band Legend Butch Trucks Dead At 69- KISS' Paul Stanley Postpones Dates Due To Brain Injury- Vince Neil Wanted To 'Be Terminated' From Celebrity Apprentice?- more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik Release 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video- Chief Keef Arrested For Alleged Robbery And Assault- Robin Thicke Served With Restraining Order- more

Keke Palmer Plans To Take Legal Action Against Trey Songz- Drake Hopes To Return to Acting After Tour- Adam Ant Guitarist Tom Edwards Dies On Tour- Charli XCX- more

TV Icon Mary Tyler Moore Dead At 80- Taylor Swift And Zayn Malik Preview Video For New Collaboration- Lady Gaga Recruits Tony Bennett For Super Bowl Halftime Show- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
David Lee Roth Sued For Alleged Dog Attack

Ronnie James Dio Hologram To Make U.S. Debut This Week

Ozzy Osbourne's New Album 'On Hold'

Black Sabbath Heaven and Hell Era Star Geoff Nicholls Dead At 68

Rush Stars To Induct Yes Into Rock Hall

Mastodon Stream New Song Sultan's Curse

Iron Maiden Release 'Wasted Years' Live Video

Bayside Release Music Video For 'Mary'

Rockin' 1000 Release Nirvana Cover From New Live Album

Arcade Fire Reveal New Versions Of Mavis Staples Collaboration

Syd Arthur Release 'No Peace' Music Video

Riverside Announce The Towards the Blue Horizon Tour

Asia Release 'Only Time Will Tell' Live Video

Royal Thunder Announce New Album 'Wick'

Inglorious Announce New Album and Return Of Drew Lowe

Arch Enemy Release 'War Eternal' Live Video

Iconic Cream Album Expanded For Super Deluxe Edition

Novembers Doom Stream New Sogn 'Plague Bird', Announce Album

Paul Weller Announces His First Film Score and Soundtrack Album

Judas Priest Release Live Version Of 'Rock You All Around The World'

Queen and Adam Lambert Announce North American Tour

Allman Brothers' Butch Trucks Reportedly Committed Suicide

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Rocks David Bowie Classic At Tribute Show

Mastodon New Album Details and Release Date Leaked?

• more

Page Too News Stories
Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik Release 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video

Chief Keef Arrested For Alleged Robbery And Assault Of Former Producer

Robin Thicke Served With Temporary Restraining Order

James Blunt Streams New Song 'Love Me Better'

Josh Turner Announces New Album 'Deep South'

Tim McGraw, Dierks Bentley Lead The 'The Shack' Soundtrack

Calvin Harris Sparks Frank Ocean Collaboration Speculation

Jamiroquai Release 'Automoton' Video

Muse, Bob Dylan, Twenty One Pilots Lead Firefly 2017 Lineup

Demi Lovato, Little Big Town Lead Bee Gees Tribute Lineup

Stevie Wonder, Usher, Lorde To Play New Orleans Jazzfest

Wyclef Jean Releases New Song 'The Ring'

RaeLynn Announces Debut Album 'Wildhorse'

Wilco's Jeff Tweedy Appears in 'Portlandia' Comedy Sketch

Missy Elliott Releases 'I'm Better' Video

Justin Bieber Shares The Story Behind 'Love Yourself'

Keke Palmer Plans To Take Legal Action Against Trey Songz

Drake Hopes To Return to Acting After Tour

Adam Ant Guitarist Tom Edwards Dies On Tour

Charli XCX Makes Creepy Appearance In 'Crazy Crazy' Video

Nicki Minaj Teases Next Album Via Major Lazer's New Track

Elton John To Write Music For 'The Devil Wears Prada' On Broadway

Dan + Shay Announce Special Guests For American Tour

15 Year-Old George Strait Fan's Wish To Be Granted

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Shallow Side - ONE

Root 66: Saints Eleven - Coming Back Around

The Blues: The Reverend KM Williams - The Real Deal Blues

TBT: David Bowie Live In Chicago 2004

Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo

Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar

David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster

Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition

The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest

TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska

The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish

Tumbler - Come to the Edge

Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year

The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band

In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition

RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records

TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition

Color You - The Grand Trine

Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more

Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition

TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour

Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled

Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition

Bassett - Ghost Hwy

TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition

Rahm - Between the Lines

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.