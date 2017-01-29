Bayside Release Music Video For 'Mary'

The band filmed the music visual in Lubbock, Texas with director Jeremi Mattern (Danger Films). Watch the video here. Bayside recently announced that they are teaming up with Say Anything to launch a coheadlining tour this spring which will feature support from Reggie and the Full Effect (April 17 through May 14) and Hot Rod Circuit (May 16 through May 27).

The U.S. trek will begin on April 17th in Houston, TX at White Oak and will run until May 27th where it is set to conclude in Nashville at the Cannery Ballroom.

Bayside's Anthony Raneri had this to say about the tour, "I've been a big Say Anything fan for a long time. It's always a special treat to be able to watch a great band that I'm genuinely a fan of every night when we're on the road.

"Our goal with touring packages these days is to try and tour with bands that we think our fans either will or already do love. We're always paying attention to what other bands our fans like and what band's shirts we see at the shows. Say Anything is definitely one band that we've known for a long time that our fans would love to see us with"

Bayside and Say Anything tour Dates:

April 17 Houston, TX White Oak

April 18 Dallas, TX Gas Monkey Live!

April 19 Austin, TX Emo's

April 21 Tempe, AZ The Marquee

April 22 San Diego, CA House of Blues

April 23 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory

April 24 Las Vegas, NV Vinyl @ The Hard Rock Hotel

April 25 Los Angeles, CA The Belasco Theater

April 26 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

April 28 Portland, OR Revolution Hall

April 29 Seattle, WA Showbox

May 1 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

May 2 Denver, CO Summit Music Hall

May 4 Omaha, NE Slowdown

May 5 Chicago, IL Concord Music Hall

May 6 Cincinnati, OH Bogart's

May 7 Pontiac, MI The Crofoot

May 9 Cleveland, OH House of Blues

May 10 Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom

May 12 Worcester, MA Palladium

May 13 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom

May 14 Philadelphia, PA Electric Factory

May 16 New York, NY Playstation

May 17 Baltimore, MD Soundstage

May 19 Richmond, VA The National

May 20 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle

May 21 Charleston, SC Music Farm

May 23 Jacksonville, FL Mavericks

May 24 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Revolution

May 25 Orlando, FL House of Blues

May 26 Atlanta, GA Masquerade

May 27 Nashville, TN Cannery Ballroom