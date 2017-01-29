Iconic Cream Album Expanded For Super Deluxe Edition

Cream's music itself remains as baffling ever. There's Clapton in "God" mode for heavy blues rave-ups in "Spoonful", "I'm So Glad" and "Rollin' and "Tumblin", tight psych pop in "I Feel Free", as well as oddities such as "Wrapping Paper" and "Coffee Song." But it all finds Clapton, just turned 20, at the top of his game and cranking plenty of firepower from his early Gibson Les Pauls.

Gibson.com asked Fresh Cream executive producer Bill Levenson, also behind the Clapton Crossroads and Duane Allman Skydog boxsets, for his reflections on the rebooted '60s classic...

Gibson.com: Was putting this together a lot of detective work?

We had to go a long way into the vaults. There's a vault in New York from Atlantic records, '60s tapes. Polydor UK had their vaults. And Germany had a sizeable vault, too. So we dug into all three and found the best of everything. There were some surprises. Some of the tapes in Germany hadn't been touched in 50 years and were in better shape than the sources we'd normally rely on.