Josh Turner Announces New Album 'Deep South'

Turner had the following comments about the effort, "I'm really proud of this album," says Turner. "It was really important for me to expand creatively and explore in new ways for this record.

"The way I pick songs is different now. There are so many things in my life and career that have matured me as an artist." The album includes his current hit single "Hometown Girl."

Deep South Tracklisting:

1. Deep South

2. All About You

3. Hometown Girl

4. Beach Bums

5. Southern Drawl

6. Where The Girls Are

7. Never Had A Reason

8. Wonder

9. One Like Mine

10. Lay Low

11. Hawaiian Girl