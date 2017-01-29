Missy Elliott Releases 'I'm Better' Video

The song features a sparse, ominous percussive keyboard passage, spare, well-placed beats, deep-groove bass lines and autotune-inflected vocals full of sass. 'Yeah he got bands in the Bando/ Missy got dudes in Orlando/ Plus I got cars that he paying for/ Man, I be too much to handle," Elliott raps.

"It's another day another chance/ I wake up I wanna dance/ So as long as I got my friends I'm better, I'm better, I'm better," responds Lamb in the chorus. Watch the video and read more here.