Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Paul Weller Announces His First Film Score and Soundtrack Album
01-29-2017
.
Paul Weller

(WBR) Paul Weller has recorded his first-ever full film score / soundtrack project, entitled Jawbone: Music From The Film, which will be released on Warner Bros. Records in the U.S. on March 10th. JAWBONE, the film, will be released in theatres on March 17th in the U.K.

This is the first new music from Weller since his universally praised 2015 album Saturns Pattern. The film's star, writer, and co-producer is the BAFTA-nominated actor Johnny Harris - a long-time fan of Weller's. He approached the singer a few years ago through a mutual friend on the off-chance he would be interested. However, all that existed at that point was the script - no cast and no budget - but Weller was keen and a great partnership, and friendship, were forged.

"Paul would constantly send through any new ideas, demos, or recordings, and what was unique and beautiful about this approach was that his new compositions were now inspiring and influencing the story as I was re-writing it," Harris says. "I'd also send Paul new drafts of the script, or any new ideas as they were forming along the way, and a beautifully collaborative process evolved." The album can be preordered in various formats here.

WBR submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Paul Weller Music, DVDs, Books and more

Paul Weller T-shirts and Posters

More Paul Weller News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Paul Weller Announces His First Film Score and Soundtrack Album

Stone Foundation Announce New Paul Weller Produced Album

Paul Weller Announce Spring UK Tour


More Stories for Paul Weller

Paul Weller Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
David Lee Roth Sued For Alleged Dog Attack- Dio Hologram To Make U.S. Debut This Week- Ozzy Osbourne's New Album 'On Hold'- Rush Stars To Induct Yes Into Rock Hall- more

Queen and Adam Lambert Announce North American Tour- Allman Brothers' Butch Trucks Reportedly Committed Suicide- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Rocks David Bowie Classic- more

Allman Brothers Band Legend Butch Trucks Dead At 69- KISS' Paul Stanley Postpones Dates Due To Brain Injury- Vince Neil Wanted To 'Be Terminated' From Celebrity Apprentice?- more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik Release 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video- Chief Keef Arrested For Alleged Robbery And Assault- Robin Thicke Served With Restraining Order- more

Keke Palmer Plans To Take Legal Action Against Trey Songz- Drake Hopes To Return to Acting After Tour- Adam Ant Guitarist Tom Edwards Dies On Tour- Charli XCX- more

TV Icon Mary Tyler Moore Dead At 80- Taylor Swift And Zayn Malik Preview Video For New Collaboration- Lady Gaga Recruits Tony Bennett For Super Bowl Halftime Show- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
David Lee Roth Sued For Alleged Dog Attack

Ronnie James Dio Hologram To Make U.S. Debut This Week

Ozzy Osbourne's New Album 'On Hold'

Black Sabbath Heaven and Hell Era Star Geoff Nicholls Dead At 68

Rush Stars To Induct Yes Into Rock Hall

Mastodon Stream New Song Sultan's Curse

Iron Maiden Release 'Wasted Years' Live Video

Bayside Release Music Video For 'Mary'

Rockin' 1000 Release Nirvana Cover From New Live Album

Arcade Fire Reveal New Versions Of Mavis Staples Collaboration

Syd Arthur Release 'No Peace' Music Video

Riverside Announce The Towards the Blue Horizon Tour

Asia Release 'Only Time Will Tell' Live Video

Royal Thunder Announce New Album 'Wick'

Inglorious Announce New Album and Return Of Drew Lowe

Arch Enemy Release 'War Eternal' Live Video

Iconic Cream Album Expanded For Super Deluxe Edition

Novembers Doom Stream New Sogn 'Plague Bird', Announce Album

Paul Weller Announces His First Film Score and Soundtrack Album

Judas Priest Release Live Version Of 'Rock You All Around The World'

Queen and Adam Lambert Announce North American Tour

Allman Brothers' Butch Trucks Reportedly Committed Suicide

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Rocks David Bowie Classic At Tribute Show

Mastodon New Album Details and Release Date Leaked?

• more

Page Too News Stories
Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik Release 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video

Chief Keef Arrested For Alleged Robbery And Assault Of Former Producer

Robin Thicke Served With Temporary Restraining Order

James Blunt Streams New Song 'Love Me Better'

Josh Turner Announces New Album 'Deep South'

Tim McGraw, Dierks Bentley Lead The 'The Shack' Soundtrack

Calvin Harris Sparks Frank Ocean Collaboration Speculation

Jamiroquai Release 'Automoton' Video

Muse, Bob Dylan, Twenty One Pilots Lead Firefly 2017 Lineup

Demi Lovato, Little Big Town Lead Bee Gees Tribute Lineup

Stevie Wonder, Usher, Lorde To Play New Orleans Jazzfest

Wyclef Jean Releases New Song 'The Ring'

RaeLynn Announces Debut Album 'Wildhorse'

Wilco's Jeff Tweedy Appears in 'Portlandia' Comedy Sketch

Missy Elliott Releases 'I'm Better' Video

Justin Bieber Shares The Story Behind 'Love Yourself'

Keke Palmer Plans To Take Legal Action Against Trey Songz

Drake Hopes To Return to Acting After Tour

Adam Ant Guitarist Tom Edwards Dies On Tour

Charli XCX Makes Creepy Appearance In 'Crazy Crazy' Video

Nicki Minaj Teases Next Album Via Major Lazer's New Track

Elton John To Write Music For 'The Devil Wears Prada' On Broadway

Dan + Shay Announce Special Guests For American Tour

15 Year-Old George Strait Fan's Wish To Be Granted

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Shallow Side - ONE

Root 66: Saints Eleven - Coming Back Around

The Blues: The Reverend KM Williams - The Real Deal Blues

TBT: David Bowie Live In Chicago 2004

Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo

Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar

David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster

Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition

The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest

TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska

The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish

Tumbler - Come to the Edge

Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year

The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band

In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition

RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records

TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition

Color You - The Grand Trine

Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more

Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition

TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour

Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled

Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition

Bassett - Ghost Hwy

TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition

Rahm - Between the Lines

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.