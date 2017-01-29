Paul Weller Announces His First Film Score and Soundtrack Album

01-29-2017

.

(WBR) Paul Weller has recorded his first-ever full film score / soundtrack project, entitled Jawbone: Music From The Film, which will be released on Warner Bros. Records in the U.S. on March 10th. JAWBONE, the film, will be released in theatres on March 17th in the U.K. This is the first new music from Weller since his universally praised 2015 album Saturns Pattern. The film's star, writer, and co-producer is the BAFTA-nominated actor Johnny Harris - a long-time fan of Weller's. He approached the singer a few years ago through a mutual friend on the off-chance he would be interested. However, all that existed at that point was the script - no cast and no budget - but Weller was keen and a great partnership, and friendship, were forged.



"Paul would constantly send through any new ideas, demos, or recordings, and what was unique and beautiful about this approach was that his new compositions were now inspiring and influencing the story as I was re-writing it," Harris says. "I'd also send Paul new drafts of the script, or any new ideas as they were forming along the way, and a beautifully collaborative process evolved." The album can be preordered in various formats here.

