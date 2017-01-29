Rockin' 1000 Release Nirvana Cover From New Live Album

The group has now released a new live album, entitled "That's Live - Life In Cesena 2016," and are giving fans a taste with an online stream of their performance of the Nirvana classic "Smells Like Team Spirit." Check it out here.

The new album was recorded at Cesena's Orogel Stadium Dino Manuzzi and features 1200 musicians and singers taking on classic songs from The Beatles, AC/DC, Rolling Stones, Steppenwolf, The Clash, David Bowie, and more.

"You can enjoy the seventeen songs of the concert in Cesena into your headphones," says the band's Fabio Zaffagnini. "When you're screwing around or when you're working, when you're stuck in a traffic jam or while being laid on the couch, where you want, when you want!"

Tracklisting

Bittersweet Symphony - The Verve

Come Together - The Beatles

Gold on the Ceiling - The Black Keys

Born to be Wild - Steppenwolf

Jumpin' Jack Flash - Rolling Stones

It's a Long Way to the Top - AC/DC

C'mon Everybody - Eddie Cochran

Police on my Back - Clash

Seven Nation Army - The White Stripes

Blitzkrieg Bop - The Ramones

Smells Like Teen Spirit - Nirvana

Rebel Rebel - David Bowie

People Have the Power - Patti Smith

Rockin' in the Free World - Neil Young

Song 2 - Blur

Medley (Jimi Hendrix's Purple Haze and Foxy Lady; Led Zeppelin's Kashmir, Moby Dick, Heartbreaker, Communication Breakdown and Whole Lotta Love)

Learn to Fly - Foo Fighters