Royal Thunder Announce New Album 'Wick'

Guitarist and band founder Josh Weaver had these comments, "WICK is different, a bigger jump as far as our sound goes. But it's still us - it's just the sound of Royal Thunder's evolution."

Mlny Parsonz adds, "Out of all of the albums, WICK was the hardest one to make. It was a fight, but to hear it now, to see it finished, is so gratifying. "...Finally it's over, it's amazing to be done with it. I'm looking at it, going we're done, it's over, be free......."



Wick Tracklisting:

1. Burning Tree

2. April Showers

3. Tied

4. We Slipped

5. The Sinking Chair

6. Plans

7. Anchor

8. WICK

9. Push

10. Turnaround

11. The Well

12. We Never Fell Asleep