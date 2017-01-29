|
Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik Release 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video
.
(Radio.com) Taylor Swift and former One Direction star Zayn Malik have released the official music video clip for their new collaborative track, "I Don't Wanna Live Forever." Directed by Grant Singer, most recently known for his work on The Weeknd's latest videos, the dark, sexy clip features Swift and Malik trashing a fancy hotel room, yet there are few scenes featuring both singers in the same shot. The camera cuts between the two as if to show passion, yet great distance. The song appears on the soundtrack from the forthcoming film Fifty Shades Darker. The soundtrack and film will both be released on February 10th. Watch the video here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
