Wilco's Jeff Tweedy Appears in 'Portlandia' Comedy Sketch

Tweedy delivered a pre-filmed testimonial that plays during a quirky infomercial for a shady music copyright lawyer, played by Fred Armisen. Armisen's character's slogan: 'I don't even have to hear your melody to know that someone else stole it!"

As the satire continues, Tweedy claims, 'It turns out he owns the key of 'G,' which has made life very difficult for me as a songwriter. He's just one step ahead of you at every turn." Read more here.