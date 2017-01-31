Amon Amarth Announce U.S. Tour With Goatwhore

The trek will be kicking off on May 1st at Vinyl in Pensacola, FL and will conclude on May 20th at the Mercury Ballroom in Louisville, KY. Amon Amarth have also announced that they will be taking part in several music festivals including Welcome To Rockville, Carolina Rebellion, Rock On The Range and more.

The band had this to say, "United States! We return to your lands this Spring and we will raid and plunder your little cities as we please. For the first time, we will be sailing our longships towards the curious native celebrations called 'The Loudest Month' (Welcome To Rockville, Northern Invasion, Carolina Rebellion, and Rock On The Range) where we will sack and burn them to the ground and feast on the spoils. Our good friends in the almighty Goatwhore will be joining us on this voyage on all headlining shows. You have been warned."



Goatwhore frontman Ben Falgoust added, "We are looking forward to hitting the road with Amon Amarth and playing some raw as f*** metal for you people. Show up with your anger and let's make some chaos happen. I know you all need to vent some issues. Let's do it together and crush the opposition."



Amon Amarth and Goatwhore U.S. Tour Dates:

5/01 - Vinyl - Pensacola, FL

5/02 - Varsity Theatre - Baton Rouge, LA

5/04 - New Daisy Theatre - Memphis, TN

5/06 - The National - Richmond, VA

5/08 - TLA - Philadelphia, PA

5/09 - College Street Music Hall - New Haven, CT

5/10 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

5/12 - 20 Monroe Live - Grand Rapids, MI

5/16 - The Cotillion - Wichita, KS

5/17 - Boulder Theatre - Boulder, CO

5/19 - The Blue Note - Columbia, MO

5/20 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY

Amon Amarth Music Festival Appearances

4/30 - Welcome To Rockville - Jacksonville, FL

5/05 - Carolina Rebellion - Charlotte, NC

5/13 - Dark Lord Day - Chicago, IL

5/14 - Northern Invasion - Somerset, WI

5/21 - Rock On The Range - Columbus, OH