Band of Horses, Franz Ferdinand, Travis Supergroup Stream First Song

The new group (Pronounced "banquet"), which was conceived by Midlake's Eric Pulido as "a poor man's version of the Traveling Wilburys", also features Ben Bridwell of Band of Horses, Alex Kapranos of Franz Ferdinand, Fran Healy of Travis, Jason Lytle of Grandaddy, as well as Pulido's Midlake bandmates McKenzie Smith, Joey McClellan and Jesse Chandler.

The debut album from the project will be entitled 'Volume 1' and set to be released on April 28th and will feature ten tracks with Bridwell, Kapranos, Healy, Lytle and Pulido each handling lead vocals on two songs. The first song from the effort, "Restart", can be streamed here.