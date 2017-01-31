Brandy Clark Making Debut Performance On The Today Show

The song comes from Clark's sophomore album "Big Day in a Small Town", which was released in June of last year. She had this to say about her debut performance on the morning television program during the Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb hosted fourth hour:

"Performing on the Kathy Lee and Hoda hour of the TODAY show is a big one for me. I am truly a fan of both of them and watch their segment any morning I can."

The track has been nominated for Best Country Solo Performance and she is also vying for the Best Country Album for "Big Day."