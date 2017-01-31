Eric Clapton Announces New U.S. Concert Dates

Clapton had previously announced four shows this year that will be taking place this March; two at Madison Square Garden in New York City on the 19th and 20th and two at the Forum in Los Angeles on the 25th and 26th.

Following the sell out of those shows, Clapton has added four additional shows this fall. He will once again visit New York City to play Madison Square Garden on September 7th and 8th and will trek back to Los Angeles for two additional shows at the Forum on the 15th and 16th.

Clapton has invited Gary Clark, Jr. and Jimmie Vaughan to be special guests at the shows. Slowhand will be backed by Walt Richmond, Steve Gadd, Nathan East, Chris Stainton, Sharon White and Michelle John.

Eric Clapton U.S. Dates

Sunday, March 19 New York Madison Square Garden

Monday, March 20 New York Madison Square Garden

Saturday, March 25 Los Angeles The Forum

Sunday, March 26 Los Angeles The Forum

Thursday, September 7 New York Madison Square Garden

Friday, September 8 New York Madison Square Garden

Friday, September 15 Los Angeles The Forum

Saturday, September 16 Los Angeles The Forum