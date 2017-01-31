Joey Jordison Still Views Ex-Slipknot Bandmates As Brothers

Jordison revealed to Metal Hammer last year that at the time of his firing he was suffering from a rare nervous system disease that made it impossible to play drums.

He reflected on his former bandmates in a new interview on the One On One with Mitch Lafon podcast. He said, "Without Slipknot, I would not necessarily be where I am today.

"And all those guys and everyone that I worked with, wrote with, all the producers, all the albums, all the tours, everything that we did - I can never in a million years compact it into an interview right now of the great things that we did together. I would not trade them for the world. Those guys are my brothers forever. I love them very much, and I wish them well."