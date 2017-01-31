John Mayer Announces Search for Everything World Tour

The new arena trek will include legs in North America and Europe with the U.S. and Canadian portion set to kick off on March 31st in Albany, NY at the Times Union Center and wrap up on April 22nd in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena.

The European tour will be launched on May 3rd in Amsterdam at the Ziggo Dome and will include stops in Herning, Stockholm, Oslo and Copenhagen before finishing on May 12th in London at The O2.

Mayer will be performing in support of his forthcoming album "The Search for Everything", which is being released in portions, with "Wave One" hitting digital retailers back on January 20th.

The Search for Everything World Tour Dates:

03/31 - Albany, NY Times Union Center

04/01 - Montreal, QC Bell Centre

04/03 - Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

04/05 - New York, NY Madison Square Garden

04/06 - Washington, DC Verizon Center

04/07 - Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

04/09 - Boston, MA TD Garden

04/11 - Chicago, IL United Center

04/12 - Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

04/14 - Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

04/15 - St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

04/17 - Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

04/19 - Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

04/21 - Inglewood, CA The Forum

04/22 - Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

05/03 - Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

05/05 - Herning, DK Jyske Bank Boxen

05/07 - Stockholm, SE Ericcson Globe

05/08 - Oslo, NO Spektrum

9 - Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena

05/12 - London, ENG The O2