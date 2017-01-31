Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

John Mayer Announces Search for Everything World Tour
01-31-2017
John Mayer has announced that he will be hitting the road for his first solo outing since 2014 when he launches his Search for Everything World Tour this spring.

The new arena trek will include legs in North America and Europe with the U.S. and Canadian portion set to kick off on March 31st in Albany, NY at the Times Union Center and wrap up on April 22nd in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena.

The European tour will be launched on May 3rd in Amsterdam at the Ziggo Dome and will include stops in Herning, Stockholm, Oslo and Copenhagen before finishing on May 12th in London at The O2.

Mayer will be performing in support of his forthcoming album "The Search for Everything", which is being released in portions, with "Wave One" hitting digital retailers back on January 20th.

The Search for Everything World Tour Dates:
03/31 - Albany, NY Times Union Center
04/01 - Montreal, QC Bell Centre
04/03 - Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
04/05 - New York, NY Madison Square Garden
04/06 - Washington, DC Verizon Center
04/07 - Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
04/09 - Boston, MA TD Garden
04/11 - Chicago, IL United Center
04/12 - Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
04/14 - Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
04/15 - St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
04/17 - Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
04/19 - Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
04/21 - Inglewood, CA The Forum
04/22 - Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
05/03 - Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome
05/05 - Herning, DK Jyske Bank Boxen
05/07 - Stockholm, SE Ericcson Globe
05/08 - Oslo, NO Spektrum
05/09 - Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena
05/12 - London, ENG The O2

