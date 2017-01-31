Kings Of Leon Announce New U.S. Tour Leg

The new trek, which follows their first leg last fall, is set to kick off on April 28th at the Sleep Train Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, Ca and will conclude on August 26th in Quincy, WA at The Gorge Amphitheatre.

The new tour leg will feature support from Deerhunter for the first half of the outing (April and May portions) and Nathaniel Rateliff for the second half (July and August).

Kings of Leon U.S. Tour Dates:

04/28 - Chula Vista, CA - Sleep Train Amphitheatre

04/29 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

05/2 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

05/4 - Dallas, TX - Gexa Energy Pavilion

05/7 - New Orleans, LA - New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

05/9 - Austin, TX - Austin 360 Amphitheater

05/11 - Atlanta, GA - Aaarons Amphitheatre at Lakewood

05/17 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

05/19 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

05/20 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

07/26 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/28 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

07/29 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan

08/1 - Wantagh, NY - Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

08/2 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

08/5 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater - Syracuse

08/6 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

08/9 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

08/11 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

08/14 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

08/16 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

08/18 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

08/19 - Noblesville, IN - Klipsch Music Center

08/24 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

08/26 - Quincy, WA - The Gorge Amphitheatre